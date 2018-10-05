Tri-State Chick-fil-A fails to break own drive-thru record

FORT WRIGHT, KY (FOX19) - Tri-State Chick-fil-A restaurants are competing against each other for number of drive-thru cars. A restaurant in Fort Wright failed to break its own record Friday afternoon.
More than 150 cars rolled through the restaurant’s drive-thru between noon and 1 p.m., the peak lunch hour. That location holds the record of 183 cars.
“I know the drive-thru was pretty packed and they kept it going quickly,” Whitney Quillen said.
“The inside was packed too,” said Makenna Black.
It’s not uncommon to see car after car -- after car -- at that particular Chick-fil-A. They failed to break their own record Friday, though. Catering Director Janeane Humes said the official number was 157.
“We were on a roll," Humes said. "We started at a halfway point of 90 cars -- we were like, we got this -- and we ran out of cars.”
Chick-fil-A officials say this is something they will try again, probably a week from Friday, to see if they can break the record.
