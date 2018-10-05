2-year-old puts more than $1,000 in shredder, parents saved money for football tickets

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WOIO) - A 2-year-old put more than $1,000 in a shredder, the parents saved up the money for football tickets.
The child’s dad is a huge University of Utah football fan.
Ben Belnap and Jackee Belnap had all the cash at home for season tickets to see the Utes play.
The money was kept in an envelope, all of a sudden the envelope disappeared.
Jackee was digging through the trash and found the money, only problem was all the bills were in pieces.
The parents quickly realized the 2-year-old put the money through the shredder.
A government department advised the family to put all the pieces in ziploc bags, the department might be able to put the pieces back together and return some of the money to the Belnaps.
For now mom says the 2-year-old is grounded from using the shredder.
