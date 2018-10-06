Akron man guilty of killing 4-year-old with assault rifle

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Darnell Bitting may never leave prison after being found guilty of shooting 4-year-old Janaya Swain to death with an assault rifle this past February.
According to Summit County court records, the jury convicted him of murder and felonious assault on Friday afternoon.
The sentencing will take place on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. where Bitting could face a life sentence.
Akron Police report that on Feb. 16, Swain’s mother went to Bitting’s home in the 900 block of Mercer Avenue, to retrieve some of her belongings.
When no one answered the door, she allegedly broke out several windows, prompting Bitting to grab a rifle and open fire at her car.
Swain was sitting in the back seat behind the driver.
Three other children, ages 7,6, and 3, and another adult were also in the car, but not injured.
