Bearcats beat Tulane, best start since ‘09

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The UC football team is off to its best start since 2009.
Desmond Ridder threw and ran for three total touchdowns and the Bearcats used a strong defensive effort to beat Tulane 37-21 at Nippert Stadium.
Mike Warren ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and Tavion Thomas added 59 yards and a score.
The Bearcats have won their first six games of the season and now wait to see if they’ll be ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season.
The win also means UC is bowl eligible and improves their conference record to 2-0 on the season.
UC is on a bye next week and next plays at Temple on October 20.
