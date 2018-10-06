Biker hit by vehicle in OTR

OVER-THE-RHINE, OH (FOX19) - A biker was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Over-The-Rhine early Saturday morning.
Cincinnati police say it happened around 3:40 a.m. at the corner of East Liberty and Sycamore Streets.
The biker suffered injuries to their face and head, police say. They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
It’s unknown how severe the biker’s injuries are.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.