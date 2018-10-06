Car stolen in North Avondale

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a report of an auto theft that happened in the 3900 block of Parker Place in North Avondale.
The crime occurred between Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. and Thursday at 6:10 a.m.
The car was parked on the street overnight with a spare key inside.
It is a brown 2012 Buick Enclave with an Ohio license plate of EUQ9988.
Anyone with information should contact Cincinnati Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
