Doctors confirm cases of flu in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - While the Fall season sets in, so is flu season -- and doctors are already seeing cases of the virus in Hamilton County.
Hyde Park Pediatrics Doctor Lori Bryant says her office has already confirmed at least two cases of the flu.
FOX19 also spoke with Cincinnati Children's Medical Center Emergency Room Dr. Patricia Chambers who says while they haven't tested for the flu yet, they are seeing symptoms of it.
"The fact that there's already been confirmed positive test cases of the flu lets me know to get ready cause it's coming," said Chambers.
She says doctors try to track what strain is heading our way to determine what type of flu shot to administer.
“We aren’t always dead-on but the flu shot is your first line of defense,” she said.
Chambers says symptoms of the flu are runny nose, coughing, high fever, achy muscles, decreased appetite and fatigue. She also says the fall seasonal flu typically begins in November, peaking in December, January and then happening within the community all the way up until April. However, strains of the flu can impact people all year long.
To prevent the flu Chambers says stay home if you’re sick, keep good hygiene, eat well and exercise.
