Early morning apartment fire displaces 8

PLEASANT RIDGE, OH (FOX19) - Eight people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire early Saturday morning.
Cincinnati fire officials say the blaze began around 12:04 a.m. at an apartment at 6346 Montgomery Road.
Hamilton County dispatch says they received multiple calls that people may have been trapped inside the building.
Firefighters could see flames visible from the second and third floors of the building when they arrived.
Once on the scene, crews put out the fire and searched the building to make sure everyone was out.
Crews say one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.