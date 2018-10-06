Ethnic Russians seen as having weight in Latvian election

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Nils Usakovs, Mayor of Riga, Latvia's capital, and a leader of the Harmony Center party, seen during an interview with the Associated Press in Riga, Latvia. A political party catering to the ethnic Russian minority is expected to win the most votes in parliamentary election on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 in Latvia, but it remains unclear if it can forge a coalition to take power. The left-leaning Harmony party is the country’s largest with 24 seats but it has been shunned by Latvian parties over suspicions of being too cozy with Moscow despite its pro-EU stance. Harmony’s leader, Nils Usakovs who has been mayor of Riga since 2009, may have the best shot at grabbing power following its decision earlier this year to end a cooperation deal with Putin’s United Russia party that had upset other Latvian parties. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, file) (Roman Koksarov)