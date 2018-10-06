Ex-Cleveland officer who killed Tamir Rice hired by rural Ohio police force

BELLAIRE, OH (WOIO) - Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice four years ago, has been hired by the Village of Bellaire Police Department, according to the Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register.
Loehmann shot Rice, of Cleveland, multiple times in November 2014.
According to surveillance footage, Loehmann killed Rice within two seconds after he arrived to investigate a report about the boy carrying what turned out to be a fake gun.
“Ms. Rice believes that Timothy Loehmann does not belong on any police force, anywhere, period,” said Rice family attorney Subodh Chandra. “Someone with his record should not be subjected upon the citizenry. But she does hope that this means that he will not ever return to Cleveland.”
Loehmann wasn’t charged in relation to the shooting, and was cleared by both a Cuyahoga County grand jury and Cleveland’s Critical Incident Review Commission.
