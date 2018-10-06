Fatal motorcycle crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - A motorcycle crash in Middletown resulted in the death of 24-year-old Brandon Steward.
Steward was driving a 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle when he crashed at approximately 4:16 p.m. Saturday on Pershing Avenue near Morgan Street in Middletown.
Steward lost control of his motorcycle, drove off the side of the roadway, and was overturned before being thrown from the motorcycle, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then struck a tree.
Middletown medics transported Stewart to Atrium Medical Center. He was later flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Hamilton Post are investigating the crash and say that speed is believed to have played a factor.
