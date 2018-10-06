Harrison Co. inmate dies

HARRISON CO, IN (WAVE) - A man died in custody after being detained by police in Harrison County.
A release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Jerod Draper, 40, was arrested at 4 a.m. Thursday after a vehicle pursuit in Corydon.
Draper had blood coming from cuts on his wrists when he was arrested, and he told officers at the time he was suicidal, at which time EMS was called to assist.
He was taken to Harrison County Hospital, evaluated and cleared by medical staff before being transported to jail.
While Draper was in jail, correctional staff struggled to restrain him, and prevent him from doing harm to himself and the staff.
Draper was placed in a restraint chair, and when he began banging his head violently on the chair, correctional staff attempted to prevent his injury and hold his helmet in place. Later a taser was deployed to try to gain compliance.
EMS was called Thursday afternoon to Draper’s cell, and Draper continued trying to kick staff and EMS while being placed on a gurney. After being placed on the gurney, Draper became unresponsive.
Draper was transported to Harrison County Hospital where doctors game him a preliminary drug screen and found methamphetamine in his system.
He was transported to Norton Brownsboro Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:00 p.m.
The Louisville Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing a full autopsy.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.