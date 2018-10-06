Heat and humidity to stay put through Wednesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The warm front arrived as promised Friday, and temperatures and humidity headed back to midsummer levels.
After a comfortable morning the sticky stuff is back for an extended stay. Afternoon heat indices will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend and continue through Wednesday of next week.
Scattered to isolated thunderstorms are in the afternoon and evening forecast this weekend but they all die out by late evening.
After next Wednesday, Fall weather finally arrives. Thursday will be cooler but still warmer than normal. Next Friday, Oct. 12, starts a stretch of cooler-than-normal weather of at least eight days in length.
Late during that stretch a few rural areas may drop into the upper 30s for the first time this season.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.