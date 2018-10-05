Kent State frat hangs 2nd sexual assault banner, after 1st was taken down by city

The initial banner violated a little known, local ordinance.

By John Deike | October 4, 2018 at 7:39 PM EST - Updated October 6 at 4:44 PM

KENT, OH (WOIO) - The Kent State chapter of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity posted a banner last week stating, “Consent Matters #kNOwMore sexual assault.”

Kent city officials told the fraternity they were in violation of city code and demanded that the sexual assault awareness banner be taken down immediately.

Their reason: because it was larger than 40 square feet.

So, to conform with local ordinances, they hung a new, 39-square-foot banner in its place.

Problem solved.

The City of Kent, Ohio has told us our previous banner was a violation of city code and must be taken down immediately...

Posted by Kent State Delta Tau Delta on Thursday, October 4, 2018

