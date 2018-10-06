More Summer-Like Heat & Humidity

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
More summer-like heat and humidity is on the horizon.
We will see another day of afternoon high temps in the upper 80s with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Taking both of these into account means it will “feel” more like upper 80s and low 90s….not quite what October is all about.
The normal high temp for Sunday, October 7, is 69°.
We will remain in the mid to upper 80s into mid-week, but then big changes will occur.
A strong cold front will work through the region on Wednesday into Thursday, bringing the cooler weather we have been looking for.
By next weekend you can expect afternoon high temps in the low 60s. Stay tuned……
