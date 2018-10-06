Pickup truck stolen in Hartwell

By Briana Rice | October 6, 2018 at 5:30 PM EST - Updated October 6 at 5:30 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a report of an auto theft that occurred in the 200 block of Oakmont in Hartwell.

The crime occurred between Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday at 7:40 a.m. The truck was parked was parked in the front of the owner’s house overnight with a spare key inside, according to police.

The car is a gray 2000 Ford F150 pickup truck with an Ohio license plate of PIY4408.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

