Pickup truck stolen in Oakley

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Department are investigating an auto theft that occurred in the 4700 block of Madison Road in Oakley.
The crime happened between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m on Thursday, police said.
The truck was parked at a work site and the keys were inside of the vehicle at the the time it was stolen. Tools were also inside the truck when it was stolen, according to police.
It is a red 2018 Ford F350 pickup with an Ohio license plate of PKA4104.
The truck has “SES” and “Selhorst Equipment Services” are displayed on the body.
Anyone with information should the Cincinnati Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
