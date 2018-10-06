School district drops A-F grades for 1-4 scores

HUNTER, ND (WDAY/CNN) – A North Dakota school district is trading letters for numbers in its grading system, in an effort to capture a better “reflection of what a learner does or does not know.”
Cory Steiner, the superintendent of the Northern Cass 97 School District northwest of Fargo, calls it a “seed project.”
Steiner is spearheading a system he terms “personalized learning.”
It means ditching traditional grades. No more As or Fs for students.
Instead, they’ll get a number assessment of 1-4.
A No. 3 means students are proficient and can move on to the next lesson.
Steiner said the system will close gaps in learning.
"That gap tends to get bigger. By the time they're a senior, that gap can be a disaster for learners.,” he said.
Another wrinkle is that with the new program, students can move at their own pace, ahead of the curve or a little slower, allowing some students to bypass the traditional way of advancing to the next grade and more difficult material.
Instead of being judged qualitatively on their work as everyone moves along together, the way the A-F system treats things, it’s simply a matter of getting the 3 and taking the next step.
"I really like it. That you can work at your own pace and move ahead in classes,” Timothy Myer, a student, said. “So I'm almost already done with my ninth grade year, and I just started."
In that sense, it can basically do away with traditional grade levels.
Myer started the “Jaguar Program” last year. It was the school's first attempt at personalized learning.
They've continued it again this year with the changes.
While some students could fall behind, Steiner said the basic point is not when students advance or even graduate, but that they’ve truly learned and absorbed the knowledge they need to move on in a meaningful way.
"This idea that we can put everything in a yearlong and say, ‘If you don't make it, you fail,’ it just doesn't make sense,” Steiner said. “And that's why we're changing. The system needs to respect the learners better than we have in the past."
If the program goes well, Northern Cass could become an example in the state.
The school is working with universities so these changes won't affect college admissions.
Students will still have a GPA calculated from their 1-4 proficiency scores to put on college applications.
Copyright 2018 WDAY via CNN. All rights reserved.