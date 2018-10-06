Tri-State US Senators respond to Kavanaugh confirmation

“Today, I proudly cast my vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Hoosiers care deeply about the Constitution and want justices who apply the law as written, not impose their own policy preferences. Judge Kavanaugh clerked for Justice Kennedy and was hired to teach at Harvard by Justice Kagan. As a D.C. Circuit Judge for the last 12 years, he has carried out his duties faithfully and consistently. Through his more than 300 opinions, 36 hours of testimony, and thousands of pages of documents, he has shown he is committed to preserving liberty."