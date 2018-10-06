Tri-State US Senators respond to Kavanaugh confirmation

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - US Senators from the Tri-State respond to the confirmation Saturday of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court.
Senators voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh as an Associate Justice and he was sworn in at a private ceremony Saturday evening.
A formal investiture ceremony will take place at a special sitting of the Court at a later date, said the Court’s statement.
Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) - voted yes
“I’ve known Brett Kavanaugh for 18 years, professionally and personally. He’s widely known as a fair, smart, and independent judge, and he has the qualifications and experience necessary to ably serve on the Supreme Court. Yesterday I reviewed the supplemental FBI report three times to ensure I was fully briefed on its findings. As I’ve said previously, my job is to assess the facts before us and the fact remains that no evidence exists to support the allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh. I look forward to his confirmation to the Supreme Court.”
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) - voted no
“Judge Kavanaugh’s record is clear. He has consistently sided with the most powerful special interests, not American workers. The stakes for Ohioans are too high to give this justice a lifetime appointment to our highest court.”
Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) - voted no
“I believe the process was unfair to everyone and unnecessarily divided the county. Now that the senate has confirmed Judge Kavanaugh, I am very hopeful for his success and for him to join the other Justices to make decisions based on the Constitution, our laws, and their collective wisdom.”
Senator Todd Young (R-IN) - voted yes
“Today, I proudly cast my vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Hoosiers care deeply about the Constitution and want justices who apply the law as written, not impose their own policy preferences. Judge Kavanaugh clerked for Justice Kennedy and was hired to teach at Harvard by Justice Kagan. As a D.C. Circuit Judge for the last 12 years, he has carried out his duties faithfully and consistently. Through his more than 300 opinions, 36 hours of testimony, and thousands of pages of documents, he has shown he is committed to preserving liberty."
“The accusations leveled against Judge Kavanaugh were serious and needed to be investigated. Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser were each afforded the opportunity to tell their stories to the American people. Following that, the FBI investigated the claims as requested. During this scrutiny, and six previous background investigations, none of the accusations were corroborated in any way."
“Hoosiers expect results, and we have more work to do to ensure all Hoosiers can meaningfully participate in this growing economy. I’m hopeful we can now move beyond the heightened rhetoric and political gamesmanship we have seen over the last several weeks and resume working together in a bipartisan way to deliver results for the American people.”
US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) - voted yes
“The president nominated a brilliant student of the law. Those who taught and knew the nominee at Yale say ‘it is hard to name anyone with judicial credentials as strong as Judge Kavanaugh.’ They describe a ‘true intellectual,’ ‘a leading thinker,’ and a ‘wonderful mentor and teacher.’ And those he’s mentored -- a diverse group of bright young lawyers who have clerked for Judge Kavanaugh -- talk about his work ethic, his ‘unflinchingly honest advice,’ and his ‘fundamental humility.’
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) - voted yes
“Having looked at the totality of Brett Kavanaugh’s life and career, I am persuaded to vote for him today. The preponderance of evidence from hundreds of people who knew him and worked with him indicates he is a good man with a good reputation for integrity and character. Judge Kavanaugh is qualified, he has been vetted, and he should be confirmed.”
