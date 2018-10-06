Warmer than average temperatures stick around

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Saturday morning, fog will set up in some areas. Otherwise, warm conditions are expected with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
It’s going to be a warm and humid weekend.
Outside of a few showers possible, partly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the mid 80s are expected.
Warmer than average temperatures and the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms will persist through Wednesday.
A strong cold front will slide through the area on Thursday.
Much cooler air will settle in behind the front with daytime highs either at or below average for the reminder of the week.
