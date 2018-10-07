Above average temperatures, showers possible

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Patchy dense fog will be in Sunday morning’s forecast. Otherwise, warm and humid conditions are expected with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Daytime highs will be well above average Sunday afternoon.
Outside of a few showers possible, partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s are in the forecast. However, when you factor in the humidity it will feel like the 90s!
The summer-like air will stick around through the middle of this week.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible with high temperatures in the 80s.
A strong cold front will slide through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Heavy rain and thunder will be possible as cooler air sinks in.
For the rest of the week, expect dry skies and daytime highs either at or below average.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.