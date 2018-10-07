Kentucky, Indiana politicians react to Kavanaugh confirmation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After weeks of contention and allegations, Brett Kavanaugh is the next Supreme Court justice of the United States.
The Senate voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States on Saturday. Kavanaugh was sworn into office this evening.
The controversial nominee was confirmed with a 50-48 vote. Only two senators crossed party lines: Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
But enough senators stood behind Kavanaugh--despite the battle fueled by allegations of sexual assault from Christine Blasey Ford--to win him the nomination.
Remaining in Kavanaugh’s corner through it all was Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.
“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is among the very best our nation has to offer,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Saturday. “He will make the Senate and the country proud. He will serve with distinction on our highest court.”
“We stood up for the presumption of innocence, we refused to be intimated by the mob of people who were coming after republican members in the homes and the halls. I could not be prouder of the Senate Republican conference.”
All of Sen. McConnell’s remarks on the Senate floor, made prior to the vote to confirm Kavanaugh, can be found here.
Congressman John Yarmuth (D) released a statement about the vote in the hours following the historic vote.
Yarmuth’s entire statement is below:
“This will be remembered as a dark day in U.S. history. Today, the Republican Senate majority told survivors of sexual assault everywhere that their stories don’t matter, that the truth doesn’t matter. They gave a deeply unpopular and blatantly dishonest partisan a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land, under a cloud of credible allegations, for the most political and ideological of reasons. I believe that the American people will refuse to stand for this and the Republican Party will very soon regret their betrayal.”
Indiana Senator Todd Young (R) also issued a statement after voting to confirm Kavanaugh as the nominee.
Todd’s entire statement is below:
“Today, I proudly cast my vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Hoosiers care deeply about the Constitution and want justices who apply the law as written, not impose their own policy preferences. Judge Kavanaugh clerked for Justice Kennedy and was hired to teach at Harvard by Justice Kagan. As a D.C. Circuit Judge for the last 12 years, he has carried out his duties faithfully and consistently. Through his more than 300 opinions, 36 hours of testimony, and thousands of pages of documents, he has shown he is committed to preserving liberty.
“The accusations leveled against Judge Kavanaugh were serious and needed to be investigated. Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser were each afforded the opportunity to tell their stories to the American people. Following that, the FBI investigated the claims as requested. During this scrutiny, and six previous background investigations, none of the accusations were corroborated in any way.
“Hoosiers expect results, and we have more work to do to ensure all Hoosiers can meaningfully participate in this growing economy. I’m hopeful we can now move beyond the heightened rhetoric and political gamesmanship we have seen over the last several weeks and resume working together in a bipartisan way to deliver results for the American people.”
Senator Joe Donnelly released a video statement following the confirmation. Donnelly voted against the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh.
A transcript of that video is as follows:
"The nomination process for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court is often a challenging one.
That was true when President Trump last year nominated Neil Gorsuch, whom I voted for.
That was also true this year with Judge Kavanaugh when there was so much partisanship and anger in the process.
I believe the process was unfair to everyone and unnecessarily divided the country.
Now that the Senate has confirmed Judge Kavanaugh, I am very hopeful for his success and for him to join the other justices to make decisions based on the Constitution, our laws, and their collective wisdom.
Our country needs that today more than ever."
