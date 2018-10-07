Much Cooler Air on the Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Expect another day Monday of summer-like heat and humidity, as afternoon high temps will once again wander into the upper 80s.
Couple that temperature with dew points in the upper 60s and the air mass will feel almost tropical.
Tuesday will be a little cooler but still well above normal for October.
There is relief on the way however. A strong cold front will push through the region on Wednesday bringing not only showers and thunderstorms, but also some much cooler (some might say colder) air.
High temps will go from the upper 80s today, into the mid 60s by Thursday, and into the upper 50s and low 60s by the weekend.
This just might be the “signal” that the foliage needs to finally turn trees from shades of green, to shades of “fall”. Stay tuned….
