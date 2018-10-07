Sky watchers spot shooting stars as Draconid Meteor Shower peaks Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a meteor.
Although Draconids meteor shower peaks on Monday, but sky watchers in the Tri-State reported Saturday seeing the bright objects streaming periodically through the sky.
About 10 meteors per hour are expected to be seen on Monday night into early morning Tuesday, according to NASA.
Since there is a New Moon on Monday, the sky will be dark enough in some areas to see the meteor shower which is typically not very bright “due in part to the fact that they are very slow for meteors, about 40,000 mph,” said a NASA statement.
Another sky event currently happening is the October Camelopardalids meteor shower which peaks Saturday but can been seen until Tuesday, according to the American Meteor Society.
“Due to the location near the northern pole, these meteors are not visible from the southern hemisphere,” said the AMS.
These meteors travel faster than the Draconids and are most visible an hour before dawn, according to the AMS.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.