3-year-old killed in Mt. Healthy shooting; follow up investigation

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The investigation continues into the death of a 3-year-old in Mt. Healthy.
Police say the toddler was accidentally shot.
Police were called to Clovernook Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
3 year-old Damia Barnett had been shot.
Authorities say that they were able to determine it was an accident.
Now an investigation is underway.
"I rarely see these kinds of things in court," Fox 19 Now's Legal Analyst Mark Krumbein said. "So I would say this is a true rarity. Of course this is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the family."
Investigators say the gun was legally owned by someone in the home.
Police say there were five children under the age of 10 living in the home.
"The parents might be charged, or one of the parents might be charged, with endangering children and that can be a misdemeanor or a felony," Krumbein said. "That means that someone has created a substantial risk to the health of the children. That might be one possibility. I am not suggesting that happen, but it certainly might have happened because it's unusual for a 3-year-old to have access to a deadly weapon like a firearm."
Hamilton County Job and Family Services are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
"It's such a tragedy whether the parents did anything wrong or not," Krumbein said. "It's just such a horrible tragedy. That's probably the least thing they are worried about now but the police will have to investigate and see if there was any wrong doing on any adults part."
Police tell us the investigation will be presented to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office for review and final determination.
