Bengals honor FOX19 NOW’s Alison Montoya with Hispanic Heritage award

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot to celebrate Sunday.
The Queen City’s NFL team celebrated a comeback win against the Miami Dolphins, their fourth win of the season.
The team also celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by presenting their eighth annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award prior to the game.
This year’s recipient was FOX19 NOW’s Alison Montoya.
Alison is the daughter of former Bengal Max Montoya and an active member in the Greater Cincinnati community. She is a member of the Charities Guild of Northern Kentucky and also volunteers with organizations like Children’s Inc., CASA, and Cincy-Cinco celebrations with the Hispanic Chamber USA Cincinnati.
The Bengals awarded Alison with a $2,000 donation to the organization of her church. Alison chose the Charities Guild of Northern Kentucky to receive the donation.
The Bengals say the group focuses on providing shoes to underprivileged kids in the northern Kentucky area.
