Big cool down on the way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warm and humid air will bring Cincinnati another couple days in the 80s then that is it for a while as cooler than normal temperatures take over until at least Oct. 22 and maybe longer.
Rain will be scarce around here Tuesday but Wednesday looks wet. With thicker cloud cover and some rain the high temperature Wednesday will struggle to make it to 80.
After the remnants of Hurricane Michael move out to the North Atlantic cooler air will surge into the FOX19 NOW viewing area and there could be more than a couple days with high temperatures only in the 50s.
After Thursday morning the next rain event will hold off until late Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.