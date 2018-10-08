Can you guess the Tri-State’s top fears?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - What scares you most? Spiders? Heights? Well in Ohio, it might have more to do with your automobile.
YourLocalSecurity.com recently released its list of the “most searched for phobias” of 2018.
The report found that fear of spiders and fear of people were the top-searched-for phobias so far this year for the nation.
Meanwhile, the Tri-State has some unique results when it comes to fear factors.
Ohioans most-searched-for fear is Vehophobia -- or the fear of driving. Which considering our traffic, is not surprising.
Cross over to the Bluegrass State, and the site found that Kentuckians are afraid of commitment -- literally.
Kentucky’s most-searched-for fear is that of Gamophobia, or the fear of long-term obligations or marriage. Definitely not news that Covington’s Bridal District will want to hear.
Head to Indiana and people seem to have mortality on the mind. The site’s authors say that Hoosiers are most afraid of dying. Specifically, they have Thanatophobia, or an irrational or extreme fear of death.
If you’re not afraid of much, you might fit in well in North Dakota and Wyoming. The authors say those are the only two states without a top-searched-for fear.
Strangely enough, Californians most-searched fear is that of success. That’s rather peculiar for the home of Hollywood and Silicon Valley.
Want to learn more about the most-searched-for fears? Click here for the study.
