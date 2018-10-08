Cincinnati police investigate infant death in College Hill

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 8, 2018 at 2:48 AM EST - Updated October 8 at 2:48 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after an infant was found dead in College Hill overnight.

Officers began responding to a residence in the 7700 block of Knollwood Lane about 2:15 a.m. Monday.

They are talking with people on scene right now.

The Homicide Unit also was asked to respond to conduct a death investigation, which is customary in any infant death.

It’s not clear yet if the death is considered suspicious or medically related.

