Cincinnati police investigate infant death in College Hill

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating after an infant was found dead in College Hill overnight.
Officers began responding to a residence in the 7700 block of Knollwood Lane about 2:15 a.m. Monday.
They are talking with people on scene right now.
The Homicide Unit also was asked to respond to conduct a death investigation, which is customary in any infant death.
It’s not clear yet if the death is considered suspicious or medically related.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as information develops.
