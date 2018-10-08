Hamilton County deputy sheriff recovering in hospital after hit-skip

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Hamilton County deputy sheriff is recovering at the hospital after he was critically hurt in a hit-skip crash last week.
A photo of Deputy Curtis Taylor smiling into the camera from his bed at University of Cincinnati Medical Center was posted on Facebook over the weekend, generating more than 1,000 likes, 273 shares and 224 comments.
“Back on the mend. Thanks to you all for the messages, visits and prayers," reads a message on the picture.
Taylor, a 21-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, was off duty and directing traffic on a construction detail at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Sevenhills Drive in Springfield Township when he was struck at 11:43 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.
The driver, identified as Daniel Reynolds of Fairfield, took off, according to the sheriff’s office, but authorities apprehended him several hours later.
Taylor was seriously hurt and initially listed in serious but stable condition at the hospital, sheriff’s officials said Friday.
His condition was downgraded Friday morning to critical but stable condition.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to collect money for the deputy’s medical bills. So far, it’s raised $5,565 toward a $6,000 goal.
“He has undergone surgery and has multiple broken bones,” reads the post on his Go Fund Me page.
“The driver of the vehicle left the scene without providing aid to our blue brother, and has since been identified and arrested. He also had no insurance. Deputy Taylor will be off work indefinitely while he recovers. Please consider making a donation to assist the Taylor family with future unforeseen medical bills they will be facing. Thank you.”
Reynolds, 34, was charged with failing to stop after an accident. He also was driving under suspension and has previous traffic offenses, court records show.
His bond was set at $1 million during his first court appearance in the case Saturday. It goes to a grand jury for possible indictment Oct. 15.
According to court records, Reynolds was stopped in the 10800 block of Hamilton Avenue by construction workers with handheld stop signs Thursday night.
Hamilton Avenue is being repaved and was down to one lane, allowing traffic to alternate for northbound and southbound vehicles.
Reynolds was given the right-of-way to proceed through the cones and, at that time, he rapidly accelerated through the cones, sheriff’s officials wrote in a sworn statement filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
The deputy was in intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Sevenhills Drive with his reflective traffic vest on, the document states.
Reynolds proceeded in the intersection and failed to observe the deputy, sheriff’s officials wrote, and “The right front portion of Mr. Reynolds vehicle struck Deputy Taylor, causing Deputy Taylor to travel up the hood.”
Reynolds kept going, and Taylor "traveled onto the roof of the vehicle and across the back window. Deputy Taylor was thrown off the vehicle and landed on the newly laid asphalt.
Reynolds drove on without stopping, the affidavit states.
Authorities tracked down Reynolds Friday morning after receiving a tip.
