High of 87 for 2nd week of October

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Watch for some patchy fog this morning on your drive into work or school.
Otherwise, we are in for another day of summer-like heat and humidity as afternoon high temperatures soar again into the upper 80s.
The low tonight will be 67.
We will remain above normal and in the mid-80’s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.
It’s all ahead of a strong cold front that will push through the region on Wednesday, bringing not only showers and thunderstorms, but also some much cooler (some might say colder) air.
Rain and thunder are expected Wednesday and then we drop into the mid-60s by Thursday.
This weekend will bring a real taste of autumn with daytime highs only in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
The end of the week will be sunny, but look for a chance of showers on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.