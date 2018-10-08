2 hunters sought by ODNR to kill raccoons at Ohio state park

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources are looking for two hunters who would be interested in killing raccoons at a state park, according to the Record Courier.
ODNR said raccoons need to be killed at West Branch State Park, located near Ravenna.
The Record Courier reports that the raccoon population has negatively impacted the campground, according to ODNR.
Anyone who thinks they might be up for the job must mail a postcard with their name, address and phone number to West Branch State Park at 16801 Mahoning Ave., Lake Milton, OH 44429 by Oct. 17.
All who apply must have a current hunting license and be without any wildlife violations.
ODNR will draw the names of two hunters on Oct. 22 at the West Branch State Park office, according to the Record Courier.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.