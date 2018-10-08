Man found shot in West Price Hill apartment

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting in West Price Hill overnight.
A man was found with at least one gunshot wound in a unit at The Pinecrest apartments in the 7700 block of West 8th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Cincinnati firefighters were called to the apartment for a report of a person down.
The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His condition and other details about the incident were not immediately released.
