Man found shot in West Price Hill apartment
Photo: Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting at The Pinecrest apartments off West 8th Street in West Price Hill (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 8, 2018 at 4:04 AM EST - Updated October 8 at 4:04 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting in West Price Hill overnight.

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound in a unit at The Pinecrest apartments in the 7700 block of West 8th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Cincinnati firefighters were called to the apartment for a report of a person down.

The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition and other details about the incident were not immediately released.

