Name released of toddler killed in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on a child neglect investigation in Mt. Vernon.
Officers say the child killed is 14-month-old Nyla Brantley of Newburgh.
We're told that child died around 7:54 p.m. Saturday at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
Kennedy and Burris are not the child’s parents. Police tell us the two were babysitting.
They are facing charges of neglect of a dependent. We're told additional charges could be filed.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.