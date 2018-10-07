Name released of toddler killed in Posey Co.

October 7, 2018 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated October 8 at 11:05 AM

MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on a child neglect investigation in Mt. Vernon.

Officers say the child killed is 14-month-old Nyla Brantley of Newburgh.

Police say Richard Kennedy and Samantha Burris, both of Mt. Vernon, were arrested Thursday after a 14-month-old girl was taken to the hospital for a head injury.

We're told that child died around 7:54 p.m. Saturday at the Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Kennedy and Burris are not the child’s parents. Police tell us the two were babysitting.

They are facing charges of neglect of a dependent. We're told additional charges could be filed.

We’ll keep you updated.

