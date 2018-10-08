Owner of popular burger restaurant fires woman; his comments spark outrage

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The owner of Terry’s Turf Club in the East End is under fire after a video surfaced of him on social media where he allegedly made sexual remarks after he fired a worker.
On Facebook, Evelyn Marie Reid posted she was contacted on Oct. 2 to work a double on Sunday, Oct. 7. She said halfway through her shift she was fired without warning and the remarks began.
“The video I took was over 3 minutes long where I was asking for some sort of explanation as to why I was fired. Terry refused to give me any explanation other than ‘it’s just not working out,’” Reid said in her post.
[WARNING: Some may be disturbed by video content]
Hundreds responded to Reid’s post.
“I wonder how fast is business is going to tank,” one user asked.
“Um yeah! NEVER GOING THERE AGAIN,” another viewer commented.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Terry’s Turf Club for comment, but the restaurant is closed on Monday’s.
Terry’s Turf Club was featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," in May 2010.
The burger joint is known for its rave reviews and top ratings of their burgers, but ever since the post was made public, the restaurant’s Facebook page has been saturated with one-star reviews.
Yelp has temporarily disabled their review site because of this incident.
"This business recently made waves in the news, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news.
While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to this news event, we work to verify that the content you see here reflects personal consumer experiences with the business rather than the news itself. As a result, we’ve temporarily disabled the posting of content to this page.
You should feel free to post your thoughts about the recent media coverage for this business on Yelp Talk at any time," Yelp posted.
FOX19 NOW has also tried to contact Reid but she has yet to comment.
FOX19 NOW will continue to reach out to Terry’s Turf Club and Reid. Once they respond, we will update this story.
