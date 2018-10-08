Pickup truck driver killed after striking tractor trailer in Florence

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Richmond, Kentucky man was killed early Saturday morning after his pickup struck a tractor trailer on I-75 northbound in Florence.
Florence police received a call from a witness just after midnight who said they saw the collision.
Officers say the pickup hit the rear of the tractor trailer, causing the front of the pickup to become partially lodged under the tractor trailer’s rear bumper.
The driver of the pickup, Phillip Todd Becraft, 39, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Florence police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to give them a call.
