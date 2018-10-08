Red Cross and Cincinnati Fire Department installing free smoke alarms

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The biggest disaster threat in the United States isn’t floods, hurricanes, or tornadoes- it’s fire, according to an American Red Cross press release.
In honor of National Fire Prevention Month, firefighters from the Cincinnati Fire Department, in partnership with the Cincinnati-Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, will be installing smoke alarms in homes within Cincinnati city limits.
The goal is to install 500 fire alarms within Cincinnati city limits during the month of October, but the hope is to install most of those between October 7-12.
“When a fire happens, every second counts,” said Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy E. Winston. “Early detection significantly increases the chance of safe escape, and we’re proud to partner with the Red Cross to offer citizens free smoke detector installation.”
The Cincinnati Firefighter and Red Cross will also be on Fountain Square on October 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to set up smoke alarm installations and hand our safety information, according to the Red Cross.
On October 11, Red Cross leaders as well as community members will participate in a floral tribute and memorial for firefighters who have lost their lives. '
On October 12, firefighters as well as Red Cross workers will attend Carson Elementary at 8 a.m. to do a presentation for 300 students, grades 3-5. During the presentation, students will color pillowcases and learn how to prepare for emergencies, according to the press release.
Residents who would like to set up an appointment to have free smoke alarms install in their homes should call 513-579-3003.
