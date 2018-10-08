Semi crash, fuel spill snarls I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) - A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer and fuel leak is causing major delays on westbound Interstate 275 in Sharonville.
Only the far right lane is open between the Reed Hartman Highway and State Route 42 (Reading Road).
Traffic is backed up to the Reed Hartman Highway.
You can detour around, take westbound Kemper Road to northbound Mosteller Road to return to I-275.
The accident was reported at 8:54 a.m. Monday, Hamilton County dispatchers said.
No injuries were reported, but about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the highway near the State Route 42 overpass, they said.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has been alerted.
