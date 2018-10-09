Autumn chill coming to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - This is the last of the very warm days. Wednesday will be close to 80° in many locations and the humidity will be high but it is the day when the warm and humid air begins to lose its grip on the Tri State.
Once the remnants of Hurricane Michael head into the Atlantic weather systems will being to advance again and that will bring an autumn chill to the Tri State.
Starting Thursday high temps will be at or mostly cooler than normal through Oct. 23 and low temps will be chill with a number of locations on more than one occasion dipping into the 30s.
With so many warm days lately we are not yet worried about a killing frost but patchy light pockets of frost could form in some valleys and low spots by late next week.
Showers will be with us Wednesday and end Thursday morning. We could see a few showers Saturday and again Monday (15th) into Tuesday.
