Bengals score a Sunday night game vs. the Chiefs

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - ‘Oh, Sunday night!’ Bengals fans have been waiting all day for Sunday night.
Cincinnati’s NFL team announced Tuesday morning that the Oct. 21 game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed from a 1 p.m. game to the Sunday Night Football game.
If you can’t get Carrie Underwood’s voice out of your head, it may be because Bengal fans are excitedly belting out the lyrics while putting on their best Eye Black. That’s what we imagine, anyways.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on his twitter.
The Bengals currently hold a record of 4 -1, much to the delight of their fans. Their opponents, the Chiefs, are 5 - 0.
The teams originally scheduled for the Sunday night appearance were the powerhouse 5 - 0 Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Niners are currently facing the remainder of their season without their star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who tore his ACL during a game and had surgery last week.
The Bengals currently hold third place in the league after their wins against the Colts, Ravens, Falcons and Dolphins. Their only loss of the season came against Carolina in week three in Charlotte.
Cincinnati will be without their veteran running back Giovani Bernard for the game. Bernard is expected to miss two to four weeks with an MCL sprain.
Bernard’s injury comes just after pro-bowl tight end Tyler Eifert’s gruesome ankle injury that required season-ending surgery.
The Sunday night game will be at Arrowhead Stadium. It will also be phenom-quarterback Patrick Mahomes' second-straight Sunday night game.
This will be the Bengals lone-scheduled SNF appearance for the 2018 season.
Bengals fans can join Carrie Underwood in singing ‘Game On,’ at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
