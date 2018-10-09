Brewing up history: 150-year-old yeast strain harvested from Cincinnati’s hidden beer cellars

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati brewery is fermenting a beer that is being made from yeast that is approximately 150-years-old. It was preserved in a forgotten cellar that was recently discovered.
Officials at the brewery called this an unprecedented event.
“It would be hard to overstate the statistical anomaly of this project,” says Bret Kollmann Baker, Director of Brewing Operations at Urban Artifact, where he is co-founder and co-owner. “Finding a vat that’s this old and still intact is something I never imagined could happen. But on top of that, harvesting a yeast off of it that would prove to be viable—it’s unfathomable.” He adds, “It’s highly unlikely anything like this could ever happen again.”
The cellars were built in 1855, before electricity and refrigeration were available.
Kollmann Baker got access to the cellar.
“I thought we’d maybe find a pile a disintegrating wood,” he said. "It had been sealed off for more than a hundred years. There is nothing in the country that we know of with that kind of age on it.”
Approximately 60 yeast scrapings were gathered from inside and outside the vat, its spigot, and even the cellar’s walls, and captured in jars of wort. The brewery fermented them for six months.
Three samples they found seemed promising, they said.
When they were shipped to a craft-beer resource and microbiology lab in Chicago two of the three strains proved to be viable brewer’s yeast.
“We still don’t know that we’ll have a great product,” Kollmann Baker said. “But this adventure is a microcosm of who Urban Artifact is as a brewery. We can’t not do it."
The beer, which has not yet been named, will be revealed at an exclusive tapping event on Friday, Nov. 9 at Urban Artifact.
