Charges pending in I-71 chase that ends in Oakley crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers prepare to tow a vehicle after a chase that began on Interstate 71 in Norwood ended in a crash in Oakley early Tuesday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 9, 2018 at 4:36 AM EST - Updated October 9 at 4:36 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Charges are pending against a driver who led state troopers on a chase that began on Interstate 71 early Tuesday.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper clocked a female driver speeding 79 in a 55 mph zone on northbound I-71 in Norwood about 2:30 a.m., said Lt. Scott Kuntz.

The driver refused to pull over and led the trooper on a chase that exited the highway and ended in a crash at Madison and Brotherton roads in Oakley, he said.

The woman and her two passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending, and the incident remains under investigation.

