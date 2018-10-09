Charges pending in I-71 chase that ends in Oakley crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Charges are pending against a driver who led state troopers on a chase that began on Interstate 71 early Tuesday.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper clocked a female driver speeding 79 in a 55 mph zone on northbound I-71 in Norwood about 2:30 a.m., said Lt. Scott Kuntz.
The driver refused to pull over and led the trooper on a chase that exited the highway and ended in a crash at Madison and Brotherton roads in Oakley, he said.
The woman and her two passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Charges are pending, and the incident remains under investigation.
