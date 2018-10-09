Child found wandering alone outside Cheviot daycare

This isn’t the first complaint against Embracing Quality Child Care. Inspection records from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services states that during an inspection in March of 2018, “a staff member observed another child care staff member forcefully take a child by the arm and confine him physically. The child became upset hitting the child care staff member. She in turn repeatedly hit the child back.” Then last year during an inspection in April records state that an, “Incident/Injury Report For Child Care form was missing information." The report goes on to say that “it was determined that a child received injuries to the mouth with included swollen lip, a loose tooth and a chipped tooth. Further medical care was required. The incident/Injury report initially provided stated that the child received a bruised chin.”