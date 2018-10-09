Child found wandering alone outside Cheviot daycare

CHEVIOT, OH (FOX19) - An investigation is underway after a child was found wandering alone outside of an area daycare center.
It reportedly happened at the Embracing Quality Child Care Center in Cheviot last Wednesday. The center, which sits on North Bend Road, can have heavy traffic at times.
Courtney Harshaw says her 6-year-old son Nehemiah could have stepped into the traffic at any time, while he was left all alone in the daycare’s parking lot.
"I got a call from the provider Porchia basically saying my son had opened the door," said Harshaw.
She says another parent found the child in the parking lot and took him back into the daycare. However, she says she didn’t learn that part of the story until after she picked up her son.
"When I got up there the new staff member, she expressed to me that nothing like that has ever happened to her and that no one in the facility knew that my baby was outside. They weren't aware until the man brought by son back," said Harshaw.
Harshaw’s son Nehemiah has down syndrome. She says her son is non-verbal so she doesn’t know how long he was outside or if anything happened to him.
“That’s what scares me the most that my son couldn’t even come home and tell me like hey you know they left me outside. It’s unfair to him. Like who speaks up for him when guys neglect him,” said Harshaw.
The owner of the daycare, Porchia Eaton, declined an on-camera interview. She provided a statement on the phone saying that Nehemiah got out during departure times and that he was only outside for a few minutes.
This isn’t the first complaint against Embracing Quality Child Care. Inspection records from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services states that during an inspection in March of 2018, “a staff member observed another child care staff member forcefully take a child by the arm and confine him physically. The child became upset hitting the child care staff member. She in turn repeatedly hit the child back.” Then last year during an inspection in April records state that an, “Incident/Injury Report For Child Care form was missing information." The report goes on to say that “it was determined that a child received injuries to the mouth with included swollen lip, a loose tooth and a chipped tooth. Further medical care was required. The incident/Injury report initially provided stated that the child received a bruised chin.”
Harshaw is now taking her children out of the daycare and she says wants to see it close.
“She’s just an unfit provider and I don’t feel that she should be taking care of anyone’s children," she said.
In the previous complaints the daycare complied with state regulations by providing staff training. The new incident remains under review. In the meantime, the owner of the child care center says that they are installing new locks on the doors to prevent this from happening again.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.