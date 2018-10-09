Cincinnati police channel Aretha in lip-sync vid, admit release a ‘little behind’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A little late but still in style, Cincinnati police have pulled out all the stops for the Police Department Lip Sync Challenge.
Starting back in June, police across the nation have participated in zany choreography while mining classic songs to promote positive energy to their communities. Cincinnati is no different.
Though they may have been a little late to the party, they made it worth the wait. Officers danced in front of murals, to discos, strutted from helicopters, and overall encapsulated the city all while creating a good message for the public -- using a little Aretha Franklin in the process.
CPD even made light of the situation by laughing at themselves when captioning the video:
“Mark Twain allegedly said, ‘When the end of the world comes, I want to be in Cincinnati because it’s always twenty years behind the times.’ Well the world isn’t coming to an end and we are not quite twenty years late, but we are a little behind on releasing our lip sync challenge video.”
