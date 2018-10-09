Cooler weather on the way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A chilly air mass is stationary Monday evening over the northern Great Plains and an even colder one is poised to surge southward from Canada’s central plains and bring an extended period of weather much cooler than the last week -- and mostly cooler than normal -- through Oct. 22.
The high temperature Monday in Valentine, Nebraska was only 43 degrees and snow was widespread over the higher elevations of Wyoming. Both are sure signs that winter is not far away.
Once the remnants of Hurricane Michael heads eastward into the North Atlantic, the chilly air will advance into the Ohio Valley. Not only will a number of afternoons in the next two weeks fail to warm to 60 degrees but several mornings could be in the upper 30s.
It has been too warm lately to worry yet about a killing frost. Those sunny, warm days have heated the ground and it must cool before frost is a big concern.
