CPS schedules 3 magnet school lottery information sessions

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Are you curious about the magnet school lottery at Cincinnati Public Schools?
Join us at one of three information sessions where CPS administrators will explain the online lottery process to enter magnet elementary schools and answer your questions.
Round 1 of the lottery opens Nov. 6 for enrollment in magnet elementary schools in the 2019-20 school year. Round 1 continues until Dec. 14; two more lottery rounds follow for applications not submitted in Round 1. Parents are encouraged to enter applications in Round 1 because magnet seats fill up quickly.
CPS began its lottery system in October 2015 to create an easy and equitable process for assigning seats in magnet elementary schools.
Three information sessions are scheduled, each from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
· Thursday, October 11, 2018, at Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students, 2825 Alms Place, 45206
· Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Sands Montessori School, 6421 Corbly St., 45230,
· Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at LEAP Academy, 2001 Baltimore Ave., 45225
