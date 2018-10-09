Hamilton residents fighting to ‘take back the wald,' reduce crime

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - Residents in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood are so disgusted and fed up with crime they are taking action.
Whether it’s vandalism, car break-ins, or theft, people living in Lindenwald said they are dealing with it all. To them, it’s all the same because it’s all crime, and they are sick of it.
“When we have somebody walking down the street intoxicated, we see you. We see a drug deal going on. We see a prostitute. We see you," said Roger Hougland, a resident of seven years.
Anita Shivley is no stranger to the subdivision. She has lived in the area for more than 36 years and said as the crime goes up, the quality of the neighborhood goes down.
“The kids can’t go outside to play," said Shivley. "It’s too dangerous for kids to even go anywhere by themselves.”
The drug epidemic, residents said, is a big source of their frustration. Situations involving drugs, such as overdoses caught on camera, are a dime a dozen. It’s unsafe and unhealthy, according to Hougland. The problems prompted him to act.
“Criminals actually had the upper hand. They were keeping people inside their homes,” said Hougland. “They were afraid to go outside. Well, we want to flip the switch on them.”
Hougland started “Operation: Take Back the Wald,” a social media page focused on the movement led to a meeting and then to a committee being formed. There was even a walk over the weekend deemed a “Walk Against Drugs and Crime.”
Organizers plan to host events like a block party to encourage neighbors to come together. They plan to invite drug task force members to help addicts start down the road to recovery.
Neighbors said they are also prepared to picket any local businesses that does not appear to be willing to help them crack down on crime.
“We are not gonna stand by and continue to watch you do whatever it is you’re doing that’s wrong in our neighborhoods," said Shivley.
The group plans to meet with Hamilton Police on October 15 to discuss ways they can work together. If you want to learn more, visit the Take Back the Wald Facebook page.
