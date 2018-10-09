Kent State stuck with $65,000 tab after raucous open-carry gun walk

KENT, OH (WOIO) - In this day and age, it isn’t cheap to patrol firearm advocates who insist on walking around school grounds brandishing guns and rifles.
Last month’s open-carry gun walk cost the university $65,000 on security measures, according to Eric Mansfield, Kent State’s executive director of media relations.
The steep tab included personnel (overtime, additional Kent State officers and dispatchers), supplies, facility preparation, transportation, communications and meals.
“Through a mutual aid pact, the university also requested law enforcement help from different Ohio universities, including Ohio State University, Cleveland State University, University of Cincinnati and the University of Toledo,” Kent State Wired reports.
The Kent news source also reported the open-carry organizers couldn’t be legally billed for the costs because the event wasn’t registered through the university.
The late September event ended with four arrests.
