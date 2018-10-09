Last day of summer heat for while

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We are off to a dry Tuesday morning with some patchy fog for your drive into work or school.
Temperatures are in the 60s now, but they will top out at 86 degrees this afternoon.
It’s going to be our last day with temperatures in the 80’s for a long time, possibly until next year once winter passes.
Clouds will increase tonight, setting up rain and thunder Wednesday afternoon and night as a cold front approaches.
Wednesday’s high temperature will reach 78 degrees, and thunderstorms will fire up.
Thursday will bring much cooler air in the mid-60s.
The mercury will only make it into the upper 50s for Friday and Saturday.
Once the remnants of Hurricane Michael heads eastward into the North Atlantic, the chilly air will advance into the Ohio Valley.
Not only will a number of afternoons in the next two weeks fail to warm to 60 degrees, but several mornings could be in the upper 30s.
It has been too warm lately to worry yet about a killing frost.
Those sunny, warm days have heated the ground, and it must cool before frost is a big concern.
