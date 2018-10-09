Man shot in gas station parking lot

SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) - A shooting victim is recovering at a hospital this morning after someone fired six times at him in a gas station parking lot, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Sevenhills Drive and Hamilton Avenue in Springfield Township about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
A male was found shot in the foot as he walked through the Sunoco gas station parking lot, they said. He taken to Mercy Fairfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests were made, and a suspect description was not available.
